Bangkok: A popular solo destination

BANGKOK, 18 February 2024: Bangkok is on the radar in recent Airbnb research, which ranked the Thai capital in the top 12 of Airbnb’s top trending destinations globally for solo travellers.

For last week’s Valentine’s Day, Airbnb reported a 190% growth in searches for the long weekend that started Friday, 14 February.

Couples are also increasingly looking to Thailand for their romantic getaways, with searches by duo travellers surging over 70% for Valentine’s Day weekend this year compared to Valentine’s Day weekend last year.

Amongst travellers living in Thailand’s provinces, Bangkok was the top trending destination for solo travellers, with a whopping 654% increase in searches for Valentine’s Day weekend this year compared to Valentine’s Day weekend last year. Couples who are residents of Thailand also prioritised Japan’s Tokyo and Osaka when searching for overseas destinations.