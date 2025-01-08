Travelport streams China Eastern content

SINGAPORE, 9 January 2025: Travelport, a global technology company that powers bookings for travel suppliers worldwide, has signed a new long-term multi-source content agreement, including New Distribution Capability (NDC) content with China Eastern Airlines.

Travelport’s NDC solution will enable travel agency customers to shop, book and manage NDC reservations with China Eastern Airlines, including servicing adjustments such as cancellations and exchanges.

Photo credit: China Eastern Airlines.

An AI-driven Content Curation Layer (CCL) and Content Optimizer in Travelport+ streamline the search process, delivering intelligent, relevant and enriched NDC and traditional content quickly and efficiently.

Meanwhile, China Eastern Airlines started using China’s domestically produced C919 jetliner between Shanghai and Hong Kong on Wednesday, making it the first airline to use the C919 for scheduled commercial flights to Hong Kong.