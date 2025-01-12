Thomas Cook India launches Bhutan charters

MUMBAI, 13 January 2025: Thomas Cook India and its group company, SOTC Travel, announce the launch of “special direct flights” from Ahmedabad to Bhutan, commencing in early May 2025.

This pioneering initiative establishes a charter flight series between Gujarat and Bhutan, addressing a significant market gap and reinforcing Thomas Cook and SOTC’s position as leaders in driving innovation within India’s outbound travel sector.

Photo credit: Thomas Cook India. https://www.thomascook.in/

Initially, three charter flights are scheduled for 4, 11 and 18 May for the inclusive six-night itinerary with a starting price of INR92,000 (USD1,068). Sales are underway at the Thomas Cook Group outlets in five cities in Gujarat. More charter flights could be added to the series depending on demand.

Currently, the travel route requires residents of Gujarat residents to take connecting flights via Kolkata or Delhi, which entail layovers and the inconvenience of multiple flights, airport/terminal transfers and several check-ins.

The new direct charter flights from Ahmedabad to Paro in Bhutan will offer passengers a more seamless and convenient travel experience.

Recognising Gujarat’s strong appetite for outbound travel, the special direct flights allow travellers to explore Bhutan conveniently. The six-night itinerary has been designed to incorporate Bhutan’s distinctive experiences with authentic Gujarati cuisine.

Tour Highlights

• Memorable experiences: archery, riverside lunch in Punakha, dressing in traditional Bhutanese attire, dinner in Thimphu with a cultural performance, bonfire, light and music show

• Gujarati chefs stationed in Bhutan to ensure the preparation of authentic Gujarati cuisine, including vegetarian/Jain options — meeting a critical demand for Gujarati travellers

• Assistance of an experienced Gujarati-speaking tour manager from Ahmedabad, ensuring familiarity and comfort throughout the trip

Bhutan, one of the happiest and greenest countries, is the world’s first carbon-negative nation. It offers scenic vistas, iconic monasteries, romantic spots, nature reserves, Himalayan terrain, lush valleys, hot-stone baths, and culture and warm hospitality.

Thomas Cook (India) Limited, President & Country Head – Holidays, MICE, Visa, Rajeev Kale said: “Our special direct flights from Ahmedabad to Bhutan represent a game-changer in Gujarat’s travel market. Gujarat remains one of our most important source markets, and with Bhutan’s increasing popularity, we are positioned to deliver value by offering a seamless travel experience that addresses the specific needs of Gujarati travellers. We are optimistic that this launch will drive substantial growth from the region in 2025.”

SOTC Travel Limited, President & Country Head Holidays and Corporate Tours SD Nandakumar added: “Our first-ever direct flights from Ahmedabad are a strategic response to market demand and an opportunity to unlock growth in this high-potential region. We are setting a new benchmark for travel experiences.”

“Thomas Cook India and SOTC Travel’s direct flights from Ahmedabad to Paro make travel to Bhutan easier and more convenient for our friends in India,” Department of Tourism Bhutan Chief Marketing Officer Carissa Nimah commented. “We’ve seen growing interest from Gujarat, and this new route provides the perfect opportunity for more travellers to discover Bhutan’s serene beauty, vibrant traditions, and timeless charm. It also deepens the cultural and personal ties between our two nations.”