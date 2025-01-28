Radisson recruits new property in Makati

MANILA, 29 January 2025: Radisson Hotel Group announces the signing of Radisson Serviced Apartments Salcedo Makati, an upscale new property in the heart of Makati, Manila’s premier Central Business District.

The property will be the group’s first Radisson-branded hotel in the country and upscale serviced apartment in Metro Manila when it opens in 2026.

It also marks the group’s 16th property in the Philippines, in operation and under development, highlighting its commitment to expanding its footprint in this key market.

Radisson Serviced Apartments Salcedo Makati will feature at least 162 apartments designed for corporate and long-stay guests.

Located in Makati’s financial and entertainment districts, it is close to multinational head offices, major banks, embassies, and shopping centres.

Radisson Hotel Group plans additional properties in key cities across the Philippines in the coming years. It already has six operating hotels and 10 under development, including Radisson Blu Hotel & Residences, Cagayan de Oro, and Fridays Boracay, A Radisson Collection Resort, the first property under the Radisson Collection brand in the Philippines, both set to open in 2028.