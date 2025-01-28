PAL readies for Beijing flights

MANILA, 29 January 2025: Philippine Airlines will introduce three weekly flights between Manila and Beijing on 30 March as part of an ongoing plan to boost services between the Philippines and Mainland China.

PAL will schedule early morning departures from Manila’s NAIA Terminal 1 every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday and mid-day departures from

Beijing Capital International Airport. The airline will deploy an A321neo with 199 seats configured in two classes, business and economy.

Flight PR358 will depart Manila (MNL) at 0655 and arrive in Beijing (PEK) at 1145.

Flight PR359 will depart Beijing (PEK) at 1255 and arrive in Manila (MNL) at 1805.

Competition will be tough as Air China, the sole carrier offering direct services, flies the route daily using an A330-300 aircraft with 300 seats. The average roundtrip fare on the route is USD430. Fares peak in March at an average of USD893 and in August at USD853,

Bookings are open on the airline’s website and mobile app or through authorised ticketing offices and travel agencies.