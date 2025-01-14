Queen Anne embarks on world voyage

SINGAPORE, 15 January 2025: Cunard’s newest luxury ship, Queen Anne, embarked on her historic 107-night maiden world voyage from Southampton this week, marking a new chapter in the cruise line’s distinguished history.

The 3,000-guest ship will make its first American landfall in New York on 17 January. This city has an enduring connection to Cunard and has welcomed Cunarders and their guests longer than any other destination.

Photo credit: Carnival Cruises. Cunard’s Queen Anne celebrates maiden voyage.

Queen Anne becomes the 14th ship in Cunard’s history to undertake a full world voyage. Notably, Queen Anne will also be the largest Cunarder to achieve a complete circumnavigation of the globe.

For more than 107 nights, Queen Anne will call at 30 different ports across 18 countries. Highlights of the voyage include iconic calls to Miami, San Francisco, the Panama Canal, Honolulu, Auckland, Sydney and Hong Kong.

The full world voyage also includes overnight stops in New York, Honolulu, Sydney, and Singapore, with Queen Anne returning to the UK’s south coast on 27 April.