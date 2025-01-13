Agoda: Shanghai top trending destination

SINGAPORE, 14 January 2025: Shanghai is the fastest-growing destination for attracting travellers from Asia, says digital travel platform Agoda.

Jeju (South Korea), Paris (France), Nha Trang (Vietnam), and Fukuoka (Japan) take second to fifth place on the podium.

Agoda’s New Horizons ranking, released annually in January, compares the accommodation bookings in destinations over the past two years to identify the hot spots most popular with travellers from Asia.

Agoda Country Director Angel Huang said: “Shanghai’s re-emergence as a travel favourite… Being the top trending destination on Agoda following China’s tourist visa waivers is powerful proof of that. Whether travellers want to explore Shanghai or elsewhere, Agoda is here to help with great rates on accommodation, flights, and activities.”