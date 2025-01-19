Minor Hotels expands China portfolio

BANGKOK, 20 January 2025: Minor Hotels, a global hospitality group that owns and operates hotels, resorts and residences in 57 countries, has signed an agreement with Sichuan Dexinhousheng Enterprise Management Co Ltd to develop Anantara Xiling Snow Mountain Chengdu Resort.

Slated to open in October 2025, Anantara’s first property in Sichuan province, China, will offer a host of nature-based experiences in the heart of Western Sichuan’s Golden Tourist Route.

Anantara Xiling Snow Mountain Chengdu Resort (Rendering).

Located in Dayi County, an hour’s drive from Chengdu city, the 111-key luxury resort will leverage the unique national and cultural assets of the National 5A Tourist Attraction-designated area, the highest distinction awarded by China’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Surrounded by pristine nature, the resort is close to world-class ski runs at Xiling Snow Mountain (the distance between Dayi County and Xiling Snow Mountain is 24.5 km) and the therapeutic benefits of the ancient Huashuiwan Hot Springs. Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding is a 20-minute drive from the resort.

Anantara Xiling Snow Mountain Chengdu Resort is the third resort to launch in China under the Anantara Hotels & Resorts brand after Anantara Guiyang Resort in 2017 and Anantara Xishuangbanna Resort in 2013.