Indonesia monitors foreign tourist visits

JAKARTA, 14 January 2025: Indonesia’s tourism sector continues to show a positive trend, posting a 20% increase in foreign tourist visits to Indonesia from January to November 2024.

In its latest report, Indonesia’s Central Statistics Agency (BPS) noted that in November 2024, foreign tourist visits reached 1.09 million. From January to November 2024, foreign tourist visits reached 12.66 million, an increase of 20.17% compared to the same period in 2023. The growth trend was the highest in the last five years.

“Joint efforts by the Ministry of Tourism together with all parties encouraged the performance of a quality and sustainable tourism sector that has a broad impact on society,” said the Ministry of Tourism Acting Deputy for Marketing, Ni Made Ayu Marthini.

Since 1 January 2025, the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy separated into two agencies — the Ministry of Tourism and the Ministry of Creative Economy.

The Ministry of Tourism set two targets for its tourist arrivals in 2024 — a lower target of 10.41 million and an upper target of 14.3 million.

“There is still data pending for December 2024, due to be officially announced by BPS in February. We certainly hope that the tourism performance will reach our upper target,” said Made.

The Ministry of Tourism has also run a collaborative marketing program with various parties by organising familiarisation trips and the Wonderful Indonesia campaign through digital channels to strengthen the image of Indonesian tourism worldwide.

“In 2025, the Ministry of Tourism will maximise tourism marketing programmes by adopting new trends, for example, holidays to places that are not yet well-known (off-the-beaten-track), experiential tourism, special interest tourism, including gastronomy and luxury tourism, which are expected to have a maximum impact on achieving tourism sector targets,” Made concluded.

(Source: Ministry of Tourism.)