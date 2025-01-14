STB suspends eight travel agencies

SINGAPORE, 15 January 2025: The Singapore Tourism Board suspended eight travel agents last month from conducting travel agency business activities under the Travel Agents Act 1975.

Seven companies were suspended for failing to submit their Audited Statement of Accounts (AA) and/or Annual Business Profile Returns (ABPR). Under the Travel Agents Regulations 2017, licensees must submit these documents within six months after the close of their financial year.

Photo credit: STB.

One company was suspended for failing to maintain the minimum financial requirement and failing to pay the outstanding financial penalty.

Eight in total represented the highest number of suspensions announced on a single day since the travel agency law’s business regulations were introduced in 2017.

The suspensions will remain in effect until the due payments and/or documentation are submitted or for up to six months, whichever is earlier. During the suspension period, the travel agents will be required to fulfil their existing customer obligations but will not be allowed to accept new travel bookings.

In the announcement on its website, STB reiterated its standing policy to adopt a “serious view against errant travel agents and will not hesitate to take necessary actions to protect the reputation of Singapore’s travel industry.”

The list of suspended travel agencies