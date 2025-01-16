SINGAPORE, 17 January 2025: Seoul’s Incheon International Airport partners with Cirium to accelerate digital transformation, optimise airport resources, and develop master planning modules for IIAC’s overseas airport ventures.

With a global coverage of over 35 million flights, Cirium’s data will drive two IIAC state-of-the-art aviation solutions: Simulator and MasterPlanner.

Photo credit: Cirium. Signing ceremony at Incheon Seoul, South Korea.

Simulator: This solution will optimise the allocation of facilities (such as check-in counters and security checkpoints) and workforce management by calculating passenger delays and queue times.

MasterPlanner: This solution will analyse annual facility requirements and cost-benefit ratios beneficial for new airport construction or expansion projects.

Through the partnership, Incheon International Airport Corporation (ILAC) can leverage Cirium’s aviation data to research airport data technology and commercialisation.

High-level officials attended The signing ceremony, including Kim Beom-ho, IIAC Executive Vice President, and Youngsuk Chi, Director of Corporate Affairs and Asia Strategy for RELX, Cirium’s parent company.

Cirium supplies comprehensive aviation datasets and insights, ranging from flight statuses, schedules and routes to fleets and emissions. The company brings 115 years of experience serving various aviation stakeholders, including airlines, airports, financial institutions, government agencies, manufacturers, and technology firms.