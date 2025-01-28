DUBAI UAE, 29 January 2025: Emirates’ A350 debuted in India on 26 January, flying to Mumbai and Ahmedabad. The Airbus A350 now serves five destinations in the airline’s network.

The rollout of Emirates’ A350 aircraft to India, featuring the airline’s latest interiors, industry-first technologies and innovations, reinforces Emirates’ commitment to customers in India and beyond and offers exceptional levels of comfort onboard.

Emirates’ A350 services to both Mumbai and Ahmedabad operates daily as follows (all times are local):

Mumbai: Emirates’ A350 operates the route daily on EK502 and EK503. EK502 departs Dubai at 1315, arriving in Mumbai at 1750. The return flight, EK503 leaves Mumbai at 1920, arriving in Dubai at 2105.

Ahmedabad: Emirates’ A350 operates the route daily on EK538 and EK539. EK538 departs Dubai at 2250, arriving in Ahmedabad at 0255 (next day). EK539 departs Ahmedabad at 0425 arriving back in Dubai at 0615.

The launch of Emirates’ A350 services to the two Indian points follows the launch of operations to Edinburgh, Kuwait and Bahrain.

Emirates also serves Mumbai and Bangalore with daily services on its flagship A380 aircraft, offering customers four cabin classes, including the signature Premium Economy experience. With 167 flights per week, Emirates serves nine points in India.

For more information or to book tickets, visit emirates.com. Tickets can also be booked on Emirates App, Emirates Retail stores, Emirates contact centre, or via travel agents.