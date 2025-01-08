CX surpasses passenger milestone

HONG KONG, 9 January 2025: The Cathay Group has achieved a significant milestone by carrying more than 100,000 passengers, the most on a single day since the start of its rebuild in the post-Covid era.

The airline group reported last week that on 15 December 2024, Cathay Pacific and HK Express carried 100,856 passengers, surpassing the 100,000-passenger mark on a single day.

Since that milestone, the group has exceeded the 100,000-passenger mark on eight other days during the year-end travel peak ending 31 December 2024.

“We are thrilled to have concluded the year 2024 on a high note with yet another milestone,” Cathay Group Chief Executive Officer Ronald Lam commented. “We are pleased to have completed our two-year rebuilding journey, during which we were firmly focused on adding more flights and destinations for our customers and our home hub.”

Cathay Pacific recently resumed its seasonal service to Cairns, Australia. It will launch several long-haul routes in 2025, including Hyderabad in India, Dallas in the US, and Munich and Brussels in Europe. In addition, HK Express added Shizuoka, Japan, to its network recently and will launch a new service to Sendai, Japan later this month.

As a group, Cathay Pacific and HK Express have reached 100% of pre-pandemic flights since January 2025. The two airlines are projected to operate passenger services to 100 destinations worldwide within 2025, marking another milestone for the Cathay Group.