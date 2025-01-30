Air India restarts flights to Tel Aviv in March

DELHI, 31 January 2025: Air India will resume nonstop services between Delhi and Tel Aviv starting 2 March 2025, the airline announced earlier this week.

Air India will operate five weekly flights to Tel Aviv, using its Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft, which is configured with 18 flat beds in business class and 238 seats in economy class.

Bookings for flights between Delhi and Tel Aviv are open on all channels, including Air India’s website, mobile app, and through travel agents.

Photo credit: Air India

More airlines resume Tel Aviv flights

Several airlines have either resumed flights to Tel Aviv or have announced plans to do so shortly.

Air India: Will restart direct operations on the Tel Aviv-Delhi route starting 2 March 2025, offering five weekly flights.

Delta Air Lines: Announced the resumption of daily nonstop flights to Tel Aviv from New York’s John F Kennedy International Airport, beginning 1 April 2025.

United Airlines: Expected to resume flights to Israel on 22 February.

Air France: Resumed services between Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Tel Aviv on 25 January, starting with five weekly flights.

Lufthansa Group: Lufthansa and its affiliates (Austrian Airlines, Swiss, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings) will resume flights to Tel Aviv on 1 February at a reduced schedule.

British Airways: Announced that it will resume some services between Tel Aviv and London from 5 April.

EasyJet: Said it would resume flights to Israel from 1 June.

Wizz Air: Restarted its London to Tel Aviv route in January 2025, along with flights to Amman, Jordan.

Ryanair: Plans to operate a full schedule of flights from Tel Aviv this summer if Ben Gurion Airport’s Terminal 1 reopens as planned.