Twinpalms pitches tent resort at Phuket beach

SINGAPORE 4 December 2024: Twinpalms Hotels & Resorts expands its luxury portfolio with the opening of Twinpalms Bangtao Phuket Tented Resort located on Phuket Island’s west coast.

The adults-only luxury tented resort has appointed Olivier Gibaud as General Manager.

Twinpalms Bangtao Phuket Tented Resort features 28 luxurious tents (one and two bedrooms) in tropical landscaped gardens facing Bangtao Beach and the Andaman Sea. Five luxurious and spacious one-bedroom beach tents are on the fringe of the beach, offering elevated privacy and uninterrupted views over the Andaman Sea.

Beach tents

Five one-bedroom Beach Tents (50m²- 60m²) are “located on the beach, offering elevated privacy, with uninterrupted views over the Andaman Sea”. All air-conditioned tents feature a private balcony, plush king-sized four-poster beds, comfortable living spaces, oversized bathrooms, a tropical rain shower, and dual sinks. The Beach Pool Tent includes a private plunge pool.

Lagoon tents

Twenty-four one- and two-bedroom apartments (50m²- 150m²) are located a few metres beyond the shore in a tropical landscaped garden. (16 apartments feature private plunge pools, adding a new dimension to luxury glamping).

Tented resort nightly rates

• One-bedroom Lagoon Tent: UKP175

• One-bedroom Lagoon Pool Tent: UKP225

• One-bedroom Beach Tent: UKP250

• One-bedroom Beach Pool Tent: UKP300

• Two-bedroom Lagoon Pool Tent: UKP450

Opening offer

Until 25 December: Buy one night, get one free.

Twinpalms Hotels & Resorts, established in 2004, operates lifestyle properties in Phuket:

• Twinpalms Surin Phuket Resort;

• Twinpalms Mont Azure Phuket Resort;

• Twinpalms Bangtao Phuket Tented Resort.