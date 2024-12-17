TTS Corporate adopts Travelport’s NDC

SINGAPORE, 18 December 2024: TTS – Travel Technology and Solutions will adopt Travelport’s New Distribution Capability (NDC) into TTS Corporate during the first quarter of 2025.

TTS, a developer of innovative travel agency solutions, describes it as a “significant upgrade that will provide corporate travel agents with access to a wider range of booking content and more competitive pricing.”

TTS Corporate users will gain access to richer content, while corporate travel agents will gain access to an expanded range of options, empowering them to offer better pricing and access to improved rates.

“NDC is a game-changer for corporate travel agents,” said TTS CEO João Santos. “This integration reflects our commitment to ensure our users have the tools they need to deliver exceptional service to their clients in a rapidly evolving market.”

Launch timeline

A select group of pilot users will have early access in the first quarter of 2025 to ensure stability and reliability. Their feedback will be critical in the lead-up to the full launch.

About TTS – Travel Technology and Solutions

TTS is a global leader in developing innovative solutions for travel agencies and has operations in over 90 countries. TTS is a Premium Travelport Partner, part of the Travelport Developer Network.