Thai national artist inspires boat design

BANGKOK, 4 December 2024: Anantara Chiang Mai Resort is launching one of northern Thailand’s most spectacular river vessels, designed by acclaimed Thai National Artist Ajarn Chalermchai Kositpipat, known worldwide for his famous ‘White Temple’ in Chiang Rai, which draws over a million visitors from around the globe each year.

Named ‘Dibba Yana Chitta’ or ‘Heavenly Boat’, the boat will cruise the Chiang Mai’s Mae Ping River starting 24 December.

The boat’s design depicts the journey from this world to the next, and the vessel’s figurehead has been hand-carved into a mythical creature, symbolising the transport of humans along the river to heaven.

“I have always been fascinated by the boats of Ayutthaya from ancient times, especially those with unique and special designs. Since much of my work already explores the theme of paradise, the inspiration for Dibba Yana Chitta is the depiction of the ‘Divine Vessel’ — a boat inspired by Ayutthayan designs but reimagined in my own (Chalermchai’s) style. It is a vessel meant to carry people to a divine realm,” Ajarn Chalernchai Kositpipat explains.

The riverboat will accommodate up to 18 guests who enjoy the finest Thai dining experience. Each season, a new tasting menu will be curated by Thailand’s top Michelin-starred chefs, with the inaugural menu by Chef Piyachart Phudtawong (nicknamed Boy) of Saneh Jaan restaurant in Bangkok. Guests aboard the Dibba Yana Chitta can enjoy his seven-course menu of classic Thai cuisine until the end of March 2025.

“At Anantara Chiang Mai, river life is an integral part of the resort experience, “said Pitak Norathepkitti, General Manager of Anantara Chiang Mai Resort. “The Mae Ping River has been the lifeline of the city since ancient times, and to observe life unfolding along its banks today is to feel the very soul of the destination, and we are truly honoured to have collaborated with a world-renowned artist such as Ajarn Chalermchai Kositpipat to bring this unique and special experience to all our guests.”

The Dibba Yana Chitta will depart daily at 1730 from Anantara Chiang Mai Resort’s private pier, just in time for sunset and cocktails. During dinner, guests will be serenaded by classical Thai music, and they may also borrow traditional Thai costumes for a souvenir photo.

The dinner costs THB6,999++ per person, with an additional THB 1,999++ for wine pairing. Dibba Yanna Chitta will welcome its first dinner guest from 24 December onwards.