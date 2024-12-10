Qantas extends distribution accord with Sabre

SINGAPORE, 11 December 2024: Sabre Corporation, a technology provider that powers the global travel industry, has extended its long-term distribution agreement with Qantas, Australia’s largest airline.

This multi-year agreement reflects a continued commitment between Sabre and Qantas to deliver the broadest content to travel agencies worldwide with the most flexible options, including comprehensive access to Qantas’ New Distribution Capability (NDC) content.

“At Qantas, we’re focused on enhancing our retailing capabilities to meet the dynamic needs of both travellers and travel agencies,” said Qantas Executive Manager of Global Sales & Distribution Kathryn Robertson. “Our continuing collaboration with Sabre is central to our distribution strategy, helping ensure our customers can seamlessly shop, book, and service a comprehensive range of Qantas content via NDC. We’re excited to be able to offer agencies more flexibility and choice in the coming months through Sabre’s global marketplace.”

Sabre and Qantas have had a valued, long-standing distribution relationship, with Sabre being among the first global distribution systems to distribute the airline’s NDC offer in 2021.