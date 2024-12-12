SINGAPORE, 13 December 2024: Pandaw launches special group rates of USD35,000 for 10 cabins (single or double) for selected seven-night cruises on the Lower Mekong River between Vietnam & Cambodia and the mighty Brahmaputra & Ganges Rivers India for any departure in the 2024/2025 season.

Special group rates apply to three cruise itineraries featuring the Mekong River in Southeast Asia and the iconic rivers of India: the Lower Ganges and the Brahmaputra.

Classic Mekong – From Saigon to Siem Reap

Lower Ganges – Kolkata and the Ganges

Brahamaputra – Guwahati and the National Parks

Explore Asia’s rivers with combo trips

Pandaw is also promoting its combo cruises. If you want to make the most of your next overseas adventure and explore Asia in more depth, join Pandaw for one of the combination expeditions. With inclusive flights, transfers and accommodation between cruises where necessary, this is the perfect way to immerse in Asia’s diverse cultures and experiences in one trip, all from the comfort of Pandaw’s custom-built river ships.

The Full Mekong Four Country 21-night combo is Pandaw’s newest and most adventurous combo expedition, and it sees intrepid travellers sail along all navigable stretches of the Mekong River through Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, and Thailand. Taking advantage of high water in the early part of the season, it explores further than any passenger vessel, including a crossing of the Tonle Sap Lake for a true adventure across Indochina. This exciting itinerary is sold out for 2024, and advanced 2025 dates are selling quickly.

Pandaw’s 14 and 21-night Ganges & Brahmaputra expeditions offer guests the chance to experience the wide variety of life in India. Sailing along the sacred Ganges before heading into the remote North-East for an unforgettable journey along the Brahmaputra river. New dates for 2025/26 have just been released for preferred stateroom bookings.

If you want to combine two or more of Pandaw’s cruises that are not currently offered as a combo or to make a booking, reach out to the Pandaw team at [email protected], visit pandaw.com, or contact your local travel agent.