JATI unfurls Russey Island opening plan

SINGAPORE, 13 December 2024: JATI, a new private resort, opens in March 2025 on Russey Island*, off Cambodia’s southern coast.

The private island experience is a 35-minute car transfer from Sihanoukville International Airport to the jetty at Ream (distance 18 km and a 15-minute speedboat transfer (4.5km) from the mainland jetty in Sihanoukville province to Russey Island.

Photo credit: JATI.

The resort features 82 one-and-two-bedroom villas, some with private pools directly on the beach.

JATI is owned and operated by HMD Asia owns and operates JATI along with numerous properties in Southeast Asia, including Shinta Mani Hotels in Cambodia, TRIBE Hotel in Phnom Penh, Park Hyatt Siem Reap, La Residence Phou Vao in Luang Prabang, Laos and La Residence D’Angkor in Siem Reap.

The resort offers a variety of onsite venues to host beachfront weddings and is planning a conference centre in a jungle setting for late 2025. HMD Asia Executive Director Anthony Lark heads the island project.

*Koh Russey, or Bamboo Island, is one of a group of small islands in the Gulf of Thailand, located about 4.5 km off the coast of Sihanoukville province in southern Cambodia. It is administered by Prey Nob District in Sihanoukville Province.

(Source: Wikipedia)