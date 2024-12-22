Four Points opens in India’s wine capital

MUMBAI, India, 23 December 2024: Four Points by Sheraton, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s global portfolio, has confirmed the opening of Four Points by Sheraton Nashik, marking the debut of the Four Points by Sheraton brand in Nashik, a destination famous for its vineyards.

The 125-room hotel, located a 30-minute car drive (21.4) from Nashik International Airport, named Shreyas Aranol as General Manager.

The city is one of India’s oldest and holiest cities, rooted in Ramayana lore with its historic bathing ghats (riverside steps) and intricately carved stone temples. Nature lovers can immerse themselves in the biodiversity of the Nandur Madhmeshwar Bird Sanctuary, a haven for migratory birds nestled along the Godavari River. For adventure seekers, the exhilarating trek to Anjaneri Hill and a stop by the serene waters of Gangapur Dam provide a tranquil setting for picnics.

Nashik, a city in the Indian state of Maharashtra, is known for several cultural and natural attractions, plus its vineyards.

Religious: It’s one of the four cities hosting the massive Sinhastha Kumbh Mela, a Hindu pilgrimage every 12 years.

Historical: It’s believed to be where Lord Rama, a central figure in Hindu mythology, resided during his 14 years of exile.

Wine Capital: Nashik boasts numerous vineyards and wineries, producing a significant portion of India’s wine.

Natural Beauty: The city is surrounded by the Sahyadri Hills, offering scenic landscapes and opportunities for outdoor activities.