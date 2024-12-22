SINGAPORE, 23 December 2024: Emirates has officially launched its new Travel Store in Karachi, making it the airline’s first experiential retail concept to be rolled out in West Asia.

Located in the Sky Tower, Karachi Towers, on Abdul Sattar Edhi Avenue in Clifton, the 183 sqm store offers experiences grounded in technology and support from dedicated teams.

The Karachi store was officially inaugurated last week by Emirates’ Senior Vice President for Commercial Operations, West Asia and Indian Ocean Essa Sulaiman Ahmad.

Highlighting the significance of Emirates’ first experiential store in Karachi, Essa Sulaiman Ahmad said: “The Emirates Travel Store is a place where travellers can discover all of our incredible products and services, and we’re proud to bring our immersive experiences to Karachi. This innovative retail concept reflects Emirates’ dedication to enhancing every aspect of the customer journey, offering them a unique glimpse of the Emirates experience and more, as well as all of the exciting destinations on offer. This is coupled with personalised service and exceptional support from our teams.

Personalised travel experiences

The Emirates Travel Store lets customers learn more about the latest inflight products available onboard aircraft and destinations in the airline’s network. Trained staff can provide personalised assistance, helping customers plan their trips, book tickets, and manage travel preferences.

Additionally, the store features self-service kiosks, a selfie mirror that allows customers to take selfies against different backdrops featuring popular Emirates destinations and a curated selection of exclusive Emirates-branded merchandise and travel accessories, making it a one-stop shop for travellers seeking both inspiration and convenience.

The dedicated customer service counters and kiosks will help customers with flight reservations and ticketing for Emirates flights and Emirates Holidays and with general Emirates and Skywards loyalty programme enquiries. Experienced travel consultants will also be on hand to help provide tailored travel advice to customers. For flight information and to make a booking visit: www.emirates.com.