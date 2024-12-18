KUCHING, 19 December 2024: The Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) and World Wide Fund for Nature – Malaysia signed a memorandum of understanding this week that aims to promote nature-based and ecotourism packages and support the conservation of Sarawak’s vital mangroves and marine mammals.

The partnership establishes a collaborative framework for developing and promoting responsible ecotourism. It focuses on WWF-Malaysia’s project areas, particularly the Rajang-Belawai-Paloh delta in Tanjung Manis, a region renowned for its rich biodiversity, including mangrove forests and marine mammal species, particularly the Irrawaddy dolphins.

Dr Chan and Puan Sharzede at the MoU signing ceremony with WWF-Malaysia Sarawak

Conservation Programme Head Cynthia Chin (left) and Puan Mary Wan Mering, Director – Stakeholder

Relations of STB as witnesses. The event took place at WWF-Malaysia’s Sarawak Office today. © Ezen

Chan / WWF-Malaysia

“This partnership with the Sarawak Tourism Board is a wonderful opportunity to connect conservation with sustainable ecotourism,” said WWF-Malaysia Conservation Director Dr Henry Chan. “The Rajang-Belawai-Paloh delta is a unique biodiversity hotspot. Through this collaboration, we hope to foster greater awareness and support sustainable livelihood opportunities that benefit both the environment and the communities who depend on it.”

Dr Henry presented a souvenir to Puan Sharzede. © Ezen Chan / WWF-Malaysia.

Key partnership goals

● Developing nature-based tourism: Developing and testing ecotourism packages prioritising biodiversity while fostering community involvement and sustainable livelihoods.

● Empowering local communities: Enhancing skills and capacity for ecotourism management, focusing on building community-based enterprises.

● Promoting collaborative management: Encouraging cooperation among local communities and stakeholders in managing and marketing ecotourism initiatives.

● Raising awareness: Producing communication materials to showcase conservation efforts and promote responsible tourism to locals and visitors alike.

The partnership includes joint activities such as professional training, workshops, and seminars. These initiatives aim to equip local communities and stakeholders with the skills needed to manage ecotourism sustainably and responsibly.

“Responsible tourism is central to our vision for Sarawak,” said Sarawak Tourism Board CEO Puan Sharzede Datu Haji Salleh Askor. “Our partnership with WWF-Malaysia strengthens our commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The STB CEO identified “SDG 4: Quality Education by empowering local communities with training and knowledge, SDG 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities through the development of sustainable ecotourism, and SDG 17: Partnerships for the Goals by fostering meaningful collaborations that benefit both nature and local communities. Together, we aim to safeguard Sarawak’sunique biodiversity while fostering sustainable economic opportunities for its people.”

For more information on Sarawak tourism visit: https://www.sarawaktourism.com