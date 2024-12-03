SINGAPORE, 4 December 2024: For the intrepid explorer seeking off-the-beaten-path adventures, Pandaw’s ultimate four-country, 21-night expedition aboard the RV Mekong between Vietnam and Cambodia is the perfect fit.

This expedition seamlessly combines with Pandaw’s spectacular Laos river cruise, allowing you to discover the undiscovered as you travel on the Upper Mekong River through northern Laos and Thailand. The exclusive combo cruise offers a unique blend of adventure and refinement, perfect for the discerning traveller.

For the first time, join Pandaw presents an in-depth exploration of the Mekong River from South to North. The itinerary combines two 10-night Mekong expeditions through Thailand, Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam. Sailing all of this mighty river’s navigable stretches, you will learn how one river can support a vast and diverse group of peoples and cultures, all from the comfort of locally crafted Pandaw vessels.

New for 2024, this cruise expedition will sail from central Saigon, embarking or disembarking in Vietnam’s bustling metropolis.

This combo cruise includes a flight and one-night accommodation between cruises in the package price. Flights and hotels are subject to routing and availability at the time of booking.

The Full Mekong, Four Country 21-Night Combo Cruise

SAIGON – VIENTIANE

11 nights

FROM USD9,596 per person

For full details, visit:

River Cruise Itinerary for The Full Mekong, Four Country 21 Night Combo Cruise | Pandaw.com

To book, visit pandaw.com, contact the Pandaw team at [email protected] or contact your local travel agent.