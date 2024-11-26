Trip.com: Black Friday Mega Sale

SYDNEY, 27 November 2024: Trip.com announces the launch of its Black Friday Mega Sale, offering an array of travel deals and exclusive promotions.

Until 8 December, Trip.com delivers the season’s deals, with promo codes offering up to 50% off flights and hotels.

Trip.com users can save over AUD1,000 with various airline discount codes from Qatar Airways, Thai Airways, Vietnam Airlines, Fiji Airways, AirAsia, Scoot, Asiana Airlines, Malaysia Airlines, China Airlines, and Garuda Indonesia. These codes will expire at 0800 AEDT on 29 November.

Highlights of the sale include deals for flights between Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane, starting from just AUD39 one-way, including taxes and fees. In addition, users can enjoy hotel flash sales with rates as low as AUD99 per room night at The Point Brisbane and YEHS Hotel Sydney Harbour Suite. Plus, there’s the chance to win two room nights at Crowne Plaza Perth, including breakfast for two adults, by entering giveaways on Instagram or Facebook. There are 50% discounts off promo codes for hotels and AUD60 off NSW hotel promo codes.

Virgin Australia and Qantas Airways promo codes for up to 50% off promo codes for flights from 29 November.

Enjoy instant discounts on all domestic or international flights for the first three bookings on the Trip.com app, with AUD20 off for purchases over AUD300 and AUD10 off for purchases under AUD300.

There are also discounts of up to 50% off on car hire or train tickets with promo codes.

Special fares will be available with nine airlines, including Qatar Airways, Philippine Airlines, China Eastern Airlines, Air China, AirAsia, Scoot, Citilink, Xiamen Air, and more.

Cyber Monday

On Cyber Monday, 2 December, users can also take advantage of the Buy1Get1 flash sale on theme park tickets for Universal Studios Japan, Warner Bros Studio Tour Tokyo, and Universal Studios Singapore. You can also get 50% off eSIM cards for countries in Asia. All deals and promo codes are available while stocks last.

Visit Trip.com for more information, or download the Trip.com app by scanning the QR code on the website.

