GBA adds Yonago to flight network

HONG KONG, 6 November 2024: Greater Bay Airlines launched its inaugural flight to Yonago in Japan from its home base Hong Kong last week.

The low-cost airline already flies to two destinations in Japan — Osaka and Tokyo using its fleet of eight Boeing 737-9s. Across Asia, the airline serves Taipei, Seoul, Bangkok, Manila, and Haikou in China’s Hainan province.

Toripy, the mascot of Tottori Prefecture, joined GBA’s new flight to Yonago, Japan.

The Tottori Prefectural Government hosted a welcome ceremony at Yonago Kitaro Airport upon arrival of Greater Bay Airlines’ inaugural flight.

Greater Bay Airlines CEO Liz Ng told the delegation of travel agents and influencers attending the inaugural flight ceremony that the airline will fly the route to Yonago thrice weekly.

“Japan is an important market for GBA, and we are very excited to introduce our third destination, Yonago, in addition to Tokyo and Osaka,” said Ng. “We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to the Tottori Prefectural Government for their tremendous support to GBA.”

The airline recently confirmed it will add two more destinations in Japan, Tokushima and Sendai, scheduled for launch later in November and December 2024.

The flight schedule of GBA’s new Hong Kong – Yonago service is as follows:

The low-cost airline based in Hong Kong, GBA commenced scheduled service in July 2022.