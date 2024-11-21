TCEB supports Chiang Mai’s Yi Peng Festival

BANGKOK, 22 November 2024: Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) promoted the Chiang Mai Yi Peng Lantern Festival from 13 to 17 November to support efforts to restore the local economy following the recent flooding disaster.

The festival highlighted Chiang Mai as a model city for international festivals. In addition, Grab Thailand joined the event by offering a 15% discount on rides to and from the site to encourage visitor traffic.

This year, the Chiang Mai Yi Peng Lantern Festival focused on the theme “Lanna, worship and illumination” delivered through four major activities.

1. Yi-Peng Communication, reached the target audience through public relations channels, products and services for Chiang Mai Yi Peng Lantern Festival.

2. Yi-Peng Illumination, featuring the ‘Tam Phang Patid, Song Fa, Hugsa Muang’ activity that reflects the Lanna culture and way of life alongside public illumination to promote the image and ambience of Yi Peng as the Night-Light Festival.

3. Yi-Peng Product & Service, featuring the selection and presentation of products and services specifically crafted for the Yi Peng Festival following the “Lanna, worship and illumination” concept.

4. Yi-peng Navigator, featuring the production of maps and information on event activities to inform the visitors, side by side with a mission-based excursion on the pre-determined route at the Yi Peng event.

The Yi Peng Lantern Festival 2024 attracted around 185,000 local and foreign visitors — 150,000 Thai tourists and 35,000 foreign tourists—generating an estimated gross revenue of THB2,030 million, the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau reported.