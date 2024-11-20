DUBAI, UAE: 20 November 2024: Emirates and flydubai jointly embarked on a partnership seven years ago that has given travellers extraordinary access to an unrivalled network, unlocking connections and opportunities and shaping the future of travel from, to and through Dubai.

Seven ways the partnership pays off

By joining forces, Emirates and flydubai offer customers access to a combined network of more than 225 destinations in more than 100 countries.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – May 27, 2021: FlyDubai Boeing 737 MAX 8 airplane at Dubai airport (DXB) in the United Arab Emirates.

Emirates customers can explore more than 118 flydubai destinations, while flydubai passengers can access more than 136. Top destinations for customers include Baku, Krabi, Naples and Zanzibar.

On average, customers can choose from 275 codeshare flights daily, which means expanded schedules and more flexibility when choosing departure times.

Both airlines have operated more than 1.5 million flights since 2017, carrying more than 19 million passengers across the joint network. That’s equal to the combined populations of Paris and New York City.

Customers continue to benefit from seamless on-ground experiences, including a smooth check-in process, efficient baggage transfers, optimised flight schedules and enhanced connectivity at Dubai Airports with access to Terminal 3. More than 300 weekly flights operated by flydubai depart Terminal 3 to popular destinations, including Kathmandu, Krabi and Zanzibar. flydubai’s Business Class passengers can also enjoy the new Business Class check-in area at Terminal 2, which offers a unique and smooth check-in experience with a personalised Meet and Assist service, seated check-in and a Fast Track service through passport control and security lanes.

Passengers also benefit from access to world-class airport lounges, including Emirates’ signature lounges in Terminal 3. Over the past seven years, more than 250,000 flydubai passengers have accessed Emirates’ lounges.

Emirates Skywards, the loyalty programme of Emirates and flydubai, continues to offer members one loyalty currency and fantastic rewards. More than 2 million members from more than 190 countries continue to earn and redeem Miles through the partnership.

All Platinum, Gold, and Silver Tier status members also enjoy additional perks, including an extra baggage allowance and priority check-in on Emirates and FlyDubai. The loyalty programme also recently revised its Cash+Miles rates on FlyDubai flights, making redemptions even more appealing and allowing members to enjoy significant savings.

Looking ahead, the two airlines remain committed to expanding the reach of their partnership and elevating the travel experience to and through Dubai. Emirates has expanded its retrofit programme for a full nose-to-tail refresh of over 200 aircraft, including adding Premium Economy seats. flydubai’s investments in a premium experience both in the air and on the ground continue at pace, with 15 aircraft retrofitted this year as part of its retrofit programme and the launch of its dedicated business class check-in area at Terminal 2.

From world-class on-ground services in Dubai, to adding new bucket-list destinations, and offering better loyalty experiences – Emirates and flydubai customers are guaranteed the latest and greatest in air travel.

Tickets can be booked on emirates.com and flydubai.com, the Emirates App, Emirates Retail stores, Emirates contact centre, or via travel agents.