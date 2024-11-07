TAT Award honours Anurak Lodge

BANGKOK, 8 November 2024: Anurak Community Lodge beside Khao Sok National Park in southern Thailand has won the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) 2024 Responsible Tourism Award in the “Responsible Tourism Accommodation” category.

The five winners, including Willem Niemeijer, co-founder of Anurak Lodge, and the CEO of owner-operator YAANA Ventures, received the award on stage from Thailand’s Minister of Tourism and Sports Sorawong Thienthong who was attending the World Travel Market in London, on 5 November.

After receiving the award, Niemeijer said: “The result means a lot because the judges were looking at a broad range of factors such as environmental, cultural, community engagement, and helping guests to travel more responsibly in Thailand. I believe Anurak Lodge did well on all those fronts because we take a holistic approach to responsible guest experiences.”

Located beside the magnificent Khao Sok National Park, Anurak Lodge offers 19 eco-friendly units and champions a “Rainforest Rising” tree-planting project initiated by the Forest Restoration and Research Unit at Chiang Mai University. Guests are invited to plant indigenous trees to support reforestation efforts, contributing directly to the maintenance of the project.

The lodge integrates sustainability into daily operations by recycling food waste into its gardens, composting, and using energy-efficient LED lighting. Non-motorised activities such as cycling, hiking, and bamboo rafting are encouraged, reflecting Anurak’s commitment to low-impact tourism. Guests can also explore an educational, signposted nature trail that highlights the region’s unique flora, fauna, and spectacular limestone formations.

Earlier this year, Anurak Lodge expanded its guest offerings by adding nine new mountain bikes, enhancing its fleet to 15, and refurbishing its open-air Hornbill restaurant, which now offers extended hours and panoramic views of the surrounding mountains and rainforest.

Anurak Lodge’s dedication to sustainable practices has been consistently recognised. Since 2019, it has held Travelife Gold Certification, a globally endorsed environmental certification by the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC). The lodge also received the Pacific Asia Travel Association’s Grand Award for Sustainability in 2020.

Anurak Lodge’s award was among five winners at the TAT Responsible Tourism Awards 2024, which celebrated diverse contributions to conservation, community tourism, animal welfare, and local guiding.

Other winners in the awards were Bang Rong Community-based Tourism in the Responsible Community Tourism category, Khao Lak Merlin Resort in the Responsible Conservation category, Wipaporn Ord in the Responsible Local Guide category, and Elephant Hills in the Responsible Animal Welfare category.

The range of guest experiences offered at Anurak Lodge is available at anuraklodge.com

(Source; Scottasia)