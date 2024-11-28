BANGKOK, 29 November 2024: BWH Hotels, the global network comprising WorldHotels, Best Western Hotels & Resorts, and SureStay Hotels, has strengthened its commitment to providing a broad range of accommodations to all guests in Bangkok with the opening of the SimpleStay Chatuchak, SureStay Collection by Best Western.

This new 50-room hotel allows guests to explore a rapidly emerging area of North Bangkok. Located just steps from the popular Chatuchak Weekend Market entrance, it is close to Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal, the Thai capital’s main railway station, and a short drive from Don Mueang International Airport. Kamphaeng Phet MRT subway station is only 100 metres away, putting the entire city within easy reach.

Reflecting the brand values of SureStay Collection, the new hotel introduces a new era of affordable, individual hospitality to this dynamic district. It will appeal to guests who like to travel casually but appreciate the additional touches that elevate their stay. The Standard and Family Rooms all feature comfortable beds, complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi, working areas, TVs with international channels, and refreshing bathrooms with eco-friendly amenities.

Guests can enjoy Thai and international cuisine at The Market Restaurant while staying at the SimpleStay Chatuchak, SureStay Collection by Best Western. Travellers seeking additional entertainment can unwind, socialise and sip cool drinks at the stylish Plot Twist Bar, perched on the 6th floor and overlooks the Central Terminal through a panoramic glass wall. The onsite Wellness Studio also offers yoga, Pilates, sound healing and spa services to soothe the body, mind and soul.

“Bangkok is the world’s most-visited city, so we are delighted to introduce another exceptional hotel to this key market. Comfortable, convenient and fully connected, the SimpleStay Chatuchak, SureStay Collection by Best Western perfectly complements the popular Best Western Chatuchak hotel and makes it simple for guests to experience everything the Thai capital has to offer,” said BWH Hotels Vice President – APAC, Olivier Berrivin.

With 13 hotels now operating in Bangkok under seven distinct brands — WorldHotels Elite, Best Western, Best Western Plus, Vīb, SureStay by Best Western, SureStay Plus by Best Western, and SureStay Collection by Best Western – BWH Hotels offers a comprehensive range of accommodations in Thailand’s capital city.

To book your stay with BWH Hotels in Asia, please visit bestwesternasia.com and worldhotels.com.