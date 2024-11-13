Qantas closes seat sale at midnight

SINGAPORE, 14 November 2024: Last-minute offers are due to expire. The Qantas 72-hour sale, which presents 1 million discounted seats to more than 60 destinations around Australia, ends at midnight on Thursday, 14 November.

Travellers can snap up domestic economy sale fares starting from AUD109 one-way for travel from 24 December 2024 to 18 September 2025, including some dates across the Christmas and school holidays.

The sale on 30 routes with fares around AUD150 one way includes Brisbane to Whitsunday Coast, Melbourne to Gold Coast and Launceston to Melbourne.

Qantas fares include checked baggage, complimentary food and beverages, free Wi-Fi on domestic aircraft and seat selection.

Qantas Frequent Flyer recently launched a new type of reward seat called Classic Plus. Classic Plus reward seats can be booked across international flights and will be rolled out on domestic flights by the end of the year.

Sale fares are available until 2359 (AEDT) on 14 November 2024.