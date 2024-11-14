Fliggy reports strong Double 11 sales

HANGZHOU, China, 15 November 2024: Fliggy, an online travel platform and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Alibaba Group, has posted strong growth during the 2024 Double 11 shopping event, marking a standout finish to this year’s Global Travel Festival.

The platform reported robust double-digit year-on-year sales growth, with a 40% increase in shoppers and 22 brands generating over RMB100 million in gross merchandise value (GMV).

As of midnight on 12 November, the GMV for reserved promotional items increased by nearly 90% compared to last year, indicating faster bookings. Fliggy’s official content-driven sales channels, including its Fliggy Super VIP livestream, performed strongly, with 19 individual products exceeding RMB10 million each.

‘Buy Now, Plan Later’ drives growth

The “Buy Now, Plan Later” model – where consumers purchase travel products for future use without committing to immediate travel dates or visa arrangements at the time of purchase – emerged as the dominant trend in tourism. This year’s Double 11 event saw a 40% increase in the number of shoppers compared to last year, with new users making up about one-third of the total number of shoppers.

Fliggy reported record-breaking sales across a wide array of travel products. Nearly 1 million flexible “All You Can Fly” tickets and multi-trip flight passes were sold, along with nearly 3 million hotel packages and over 1.1 million amusement park tickets and leisure packages.

New offerings, including RV travel passes, car charter tours, Arctic cruises, and hotel stays across 32 global cities, further bolstered the platform’s growth.

These products spanned nearly 200 countries and regions, from domestic destinations like Nujiang in Yunnan to Bomi in Tibet and from Svalbard in Norway to Queenstown in New Zealand.

Outbound travel, in particular, saw strong demand, with Fliggy data revealing that this mega campaign’s share of outbound travel products increased by 30% year-on-year.

Popular destinations included Hong Kong SAR, Japan, Macau SAR, Thailand, South Korea, Malaysia, the US, Singapore, Vietnam, and Australia. Meanwhile, Iceland, Turkey, Cambodia, Fiji, and France were among the fastest-growing destinations compared to last year.

Fliggy’s success during the Double 11 sales campaign also highlighted the appeal of its “Buy Now, Plan Later” offerings. At midnight on 12 November, the platform reported a nearly 90% year-on-year surge in GMV for reserved promotional products. High demand has been

evident across popular theme parks, with Shanghai Disney Resort, Beijing Universal Resort, and Universal Studios Japan all seeing significant increases in reservation rates. Some tour activities have reached booking rates of nearly 50%, while flight passes are also experiencing strong demand.

For example, China United Airlines’ seasonal unlimited one-way tickets have seen reservations top 40%. Car rental pass bookings have risen sharply, while hotel packages are seeing a notable uptick, with bookings for ski resorts are approaching one-third of total reservations.

A strong season for merchants

Fliggy’s Double 11 event sets a new benchmark for merchant success. This year, a record 22 major brands — eight more than last year — surpassed RMB100 million in GMV. These included Shanghai Disney Resort, Beijing Universal Resort, Chimelong Tourist Resort, Songtsam, Hong Kong Disneyland, and major hotel groups like Marriott,

Wanda Hotels & Resorts, New Century Tourism Group, Hilton, Hyatt, IHG, Banyan Group, Accor, Club Med, Senbo Resort, as well as airlines such as Air China, China Eastern Airlines, China Southern Airlines, Loong Air, Sichuan Airlines, All Nippon Airways (ANA), and Qatar Airways.

The platform partnered with major brands, including 40 airlines — such as Air China, China Eastern Airlines, China Southern Airlines and over 6,000 hotel brands, including Marriott, Hilton, Accor, Hyatt, Wanda, and Narada to offer flash sales, with some offering deals starting at RMB1 and additional loyalty points. The strategy proved successful, with Fliggy recording a 120% year-on-year increase in GMV for hotel bookings and an approximately 70% rise in conversion rates.

About Fliggy

Fliggy is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Alibaba Group and is one of the leading online travel platforms in China.