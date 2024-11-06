Macau signals strong airline traffic

SINGAPORE, 7 November 2024: Macau International Airport (MFM) reports robust growth in passenger traffic for the first 10 months of 2024, reaching 6.34 million passengers, a 56.92% year-on-year increase.

Aircraft movements reached over 49,000, a 49.37% increase compared to the previous year. Passenger volume and aircraft movements have recovered to approximately 80% and 78%, respectively, compared with 2019 pre-Covid levels.

Photo credit: Macau International Airport.

During the first three quarters, international passport holders accounted for 15% of all arriving passengers, a 1.1-fold increase from last year. This indicates that MIA is steadily recovering and advancing toward new growth milestones.

Winter flight schedule

Air Macau will launch a new route between Macau and Taichung in November and increase services from 14 to 21 weekly flights to Bangkok on 1 December.

In Mainland China, Air Macau will increase its flights to Chongqing and Guiyang by five times per week and the Nanning routes by four times per week.

Westair plans to launch a new route from Lhasa City via Chongqing to Macau, while JEJU Air plans to resume the route between Jeju Island and Macau.

MIA is collaborating closely with transportation providers to develop air-land and land-air intermodal options, offering connected ground transportation from various Greater Bay Area cities such as Guangzhou, Jiangmen, Huangpu, Foshan, Gaoming, Dongguan, Zhangmutou, and Zhaoqing. Passengers can purchase bus tickets from those locations to the Gongbei or Hengqin border and seamlessly connect to MIA, providing a convenient travel option for Greater Bay Area passengers.