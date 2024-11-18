FCM Travel tops the transaction chart

SINGAPORE, 19 November 2024: FCM Travel, a large-scale business travel market specialist with over 90 countries worldwide, is now Flight Centre Travel Group’s (ASX:FLT) largest brand globally based on Total Transaction Value (TTV).

The announcement comes as FLT revealed its FY25 profit guidance at its Annual General Meeting.

FCM Travel, celebrating its 20th birthday this year, generated 31% of FLT’s fiscal year 2024 TTV, compared to around 20% in FY19. New business wins, and the onboarding of key multinational customers were the main drivers.

In FY24, the top industries that booked corporate travel from FCM Travel were manufacturing, technology, government, finance and banking, and education.

“As the alternative in business travel, FCM prides itself on being the most adaptable, responsive, and innovative travel management company in the market – we have made huge strides over the last two decades to set ourselves apart in the industry,” said FCM Travel Asia Managing Director Bertrand Saillet,

“What we’ve seen in recent times is that corporate travel is anything but discretionary; it’s very much seen as a necessity for businesses to survive and thrive while also being a key facet to winning new business, retaining staff, and growing.

“Our continued investment in our talented teams, services, and technology has only amplified our mission to offer travel buyers the capability, visibility, and flexibility to manage their business travel in the way they want – and ensure travellers are cared for along every step of their journey.

“A prime example of this is the recent launch of our global corporate-specific AI Centre of Excellence that’s revolutionising customer service, empowering our agents through smart automation, and is a key driver as we remain on track to deliver our Productive Operations project.”

Saillet concluded the breadth of offerings under the FCM Travel umbrella, namely its Meetings and Events (M&E) and consulting arms, delivered a complete suite to customers.