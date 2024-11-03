SINGAPORE, 4 November 2024: Emirates announced at the weekend the return of its popular My Emirates Pass, allowing passengers, including travellers from Singapore, to enjoy exclusive offers at hundreds of locations in Dubai and the UAE.

From 1 November 2024 to 31 March 2025, travellers can use their boarding pass to enjoy My Emirates Pass discounts at restaurants, family activities, tranquil spa treatments, luxury shopping outlets, private pools, and much more.

Emirates customers flying to or through Dubai can simply show their boarding pass and a valid form of identification to unlock incredible offers to some of the world’s most iconic attractions, including At The Top Burj Khalifa, IMG Worlds of Adventure, and Aquaventure Waterpark. To see all My Emirates Pass offers, visit: emirates.com/myemiratespass.

Complimentary Access to Cultural Attractions

In addition to over 600 exclusive offers and discounts for retail, leisure, dining, renowned attractions, and luxury spas, passengers this year will also receive complimentary access to the Vision Pavilion and Expo Museum at the Expo City for the season.

Dubai Shopping Festival 30th Anniversary

The acclaimed Dubai Shopping Festival celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, with a host of A-list performers, exclusive experiences, and unforgettable entertainment lined up to mark the occasion. The festival will run from 6 December 2024 to 12 January 2025 across the city, offering a month packed full of unmissable retail offers. While there, Emirates customers can use their boarding pass to enjoy exclusive offers at restaurants, spas, pools, family attractions, and more.

Take Advantage of Winter Sun in Dubai

From indulging in world-renowned hospitality offerings to unwinding on a sun-soaked beach and immersing in the festivities, Dubai offers many iconic experiences and attractions for every traveller.

Skywards Partners: Members of the award-winning loyalty programme, Emirates Skywards, can earn Miles with Emirates’ worldwide partners like hotels, airlines, car rentals, retail and banking. Members can spend these Miles on reward tickets, upgrades, or even tickets for concerts and sports events. Learn more about Emirates Skywards here:https://www.emirates.com/english/skywards/. While in Dubai, members can earn Miles with partners across the city like Dubai Mall, Arabian Adventures, Emirates Holidays and more.

Skywards Everyday: Customers can get Skywards Miles on the go and earn Miles on their purchases. Simply download the Skywards Everyday app, link up to five Visa or Mastercard credit or debit cards, and automatically earn Skywards Miles on purchases from hundreds of participating partners across shopping, dining, beauty and wellness, leisure and entertainment, pharmacy, and grocery.

Learn more about Skywards Everyday here: https://www.emirates.com/ae/english/skywards/partners/skywards-everyday/

For more information, visit https://www.emirates.com/sg/english/. Tickets can be purchased on https://www.emirates.com/sg/english/, Emirates sales offices or contact centre, via travel agents or online travel agents.