HK Express resumes Hiroshima service

HONG KONG, 4 November 2024: HK Express Airways relaunched its Hong Kong-Hiroshima (HIJ) service on 1 November, restoring a vital link between these dynamic cities.

“As Hong Kong’s only low-cost carrier, HK Express delivers affordable travel options with comprehensive coverage across Japan, enabling passengers to explore multiple cities,” said HK Express CEO Jeanette Mao.

HK Express held an inauguration ceremony at Hiroshima Airport on 1 November.

“The continued popularity of Japanese destinations among travellers motivates us to strengthen our presence in the Japanese market. “Through collaborative efforts with our partners, we’ve successfully reinstated the Hiroshima route – one of three routes to Japan launched by HK Express this year – offering travellers direct access to the city’s attractions and nearby regions. The market response following the route launch has been remarkable. To accommodate the growing demand, we will boost frequency to four weekly flights starting from January 2025.”

“Hiroshima has garnered recognition across the globe. As part of the Cathay Group, HK Express is a vital link, connecting international travellers to Hiroshima through our group’s widespread network, bridging this remarkable city to a broader global audience.”

Flight schedule.

The airline launched direct flights between Hong Kong and Hiroshima (HIJ) on 1 November, scheduling three weekly flights on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. It plans to increase flights to four weekly in January.

The airline deploys an A320neo with 188 seats on the route. The average roundtrip fare in December is USD363. There are no competing airlines offering direct flights between Hong Kong and Hiroshima.

Flight UB822 departs Hong Kong (HKG) at 0915 and arrives in Hiroshima (HIJ) at 1330.

Flight UB823 departs Hiroshima at 1440 and arrives in Hong Kong at 1800.

Hiroshima is located in the southwestern part of Honshu, facing the Seto Inland Sea. The Itsukushima Shrine and the Hiroshima Peace Memorial – a UNESCO World Heritage Site – are world-renowned spots to visit. Local culinary delights are a must-try; travellers can also venture out to nearby cities such as Onomichi and Yamaguchi.