BANGKOK, 15 November 2024: BWH Hotels, the global network comprising WorldHotels, Best Western Hotels & Resorts, and SureStay Hotels, has expanded its portfolio in Vietnam with the signing of an elegant new BW Premier Collection resort nestled directly on the beach in Phan Thiet, on the country’s stunning southeast coast.

The Costamigo Phan Thiet, BW Premier Collection, is positioned on a long stretch of golden sand in Vietnam’s Binh Thuan province, overlooking the ocean. With its neo-classical European architecture, naturally-lit interiors, impressive amenities and easy accessibility, just a 2.5 hour’s drive from Ho Chi Minh City, this boutique hotel will become a popular option for domestic and international travellers.

Guests can stay in stylish villas and spacious rooms, all fully equipped with modern amenities — ideal for families, friends, and couples alike. This beachside resort will also feature extensive leisure and business facilities, including a restaurant, beach bar, cabanas, a swimming pool, and a stage for beachfront events. In the spirit of the BW Premier Collection brand, the new resort will immerse visitors in an ambience of refined sophistication with an original concept that celebrates the unique essence of its locale.

Travellers can spend endless days unwinding on the beach and by the pool or head out to explore this attractive destination. It is blessed with spectacular natural scenery, including lush forests and sand dunes, along with quaint fishing villages, traditional temples, golf courses, and long coastal roads.

“We are delighted to announce the signing of the Costamigo Phan Thiet, BW Premier Collection, which marks the latest phase of our development strategy in Vietnam, one of BWH Hotels’ key Asian markets. With its beachfront location and collection of spacious villas and accommodations, this exceptional resort is set to become a popular option for guests on short breaks or extended vacations. We look forward to working with our esteemed partners to bring this exciting project to life,” said BWH Hotels Vice President – APAC Olivier Berrivin.

It will join BWH Hotels’ rapidly expanding portfolio in Vietnam, which currently includes four Best Western Premier® branded properties in Phu Quoc, Nha Trang and Ha Long, with many more hotels and resorts in the pipeline.

About BWH Hotels

BWH Hotels is a leading global hospitality enterprise comprised of three hotel companies: WorldHotels, Best Western Hotels & Resorts, and SureStay Hotels. The enterprise boasts approximately 4,300 hotels in over 100 countries and territories worldwide. With 18 brands across every chain scale segment, from economy to luxury, BWH Hotels suits the needs of developers and guests in every market.

