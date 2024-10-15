UK fans’ top MotoGP hotel searches

SINGAPORE, 16 October 2024: UK travellers top Agoda’s bookings chart for the MotoGP, which will be held in Buriram, Northeast Thailand, from 25 to 27 October 2024.

The digital travel platform Agoda reported this week that the UK is the top source market based on accommodation searches for Buriram Thailand during the Thailand MotoGP, which is due to be hosted at the Chang International Circuit.

Photo: https://motorsportguides.com

Australia followed in second place with Netherlands #3, Singapore #4 and Switzerland #5. The variety of international accommodation searches underscores the global appeal of the Buriram event.

The data was based accommodation searches made in the first month following the ticket release, highlights a 45% year-over-year increase in searches for Buriram during the event period.

Agoda Senior Vice President, Supply Andrew Smith said: “It is great to see a lesser-known city like Buriram take the spotlight, which isn’t an easy feat in a world-class tourism market with destinations like Bangkok, Phuket, Chiang Mai, and Koh Samui. It once again showcases the power of event travel, and I do not doubt that all race enthusiasts will enjoy everything Buriram has to offer.”

Thailand is one of four Asian stops for the MotoGP and exhilarating world-class motorcycle racing series. Other races take place in Indonesia, Malaysia, and Japan. The popularity of the Buriram race is set to increase even further next year, with recent reports suggesting that the high-octane race season will kick off its 2025 season on Thailand’s most prominent racetrack on 2 March.

MotoGP has confirmed that Thailand will take over Qatar’s spot to host the opening round of the 2025 season on 2 March. Usually scheduled at the latter end of the campaign in October, along with the bulk of races in Asia and Oceania, Buriram is now the opener for the Motocycle World Series in 2025.

(SOURCE: Agoda)

The ranking is based on accommodation searches made on Agoda’s platform one month from the ticket release date (18 June to 18 July 2024) for check-ins from 24 to 27 October 2024.