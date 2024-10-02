South Korea tops Agoda’s food ranking

SINGAPORE, 3 October 2024: South Korea takes the crown in the latest food ranking compiled by digital travel platform Agoda. Taiwan followed in second place, and Thailand took third place in a ranking focusing on the top destinations in Asia that travellers visit specifically for a culinary trip.

64% of travellers to South Korea shared with Agoda that South Korea’s culinary delights are their main reason for travelling. The land of kimchi, Korean barbecue and fried chicken is followed closely by Taiwan (62%), with Thailand (55%), Japan (52%, and Malaysia (49%) completing the top five. The study surveyed over 4,000 Agoda users after they completed bookings to destinations in various markets.

“Food is more than just sustenance; it’s a cultural experience. Some travellers are so passionate about food that they book a restaurant abroad even before securing their flights, said Agoda Associate Vice President, Southeast Asia Enric Casals. “Our survey data clearly shows that travellers seek destinations where they can immerse themselves in local cuisines and traditions rather than just sightseeing.”

Here’s a whirlwind Culinary Tour Through Asia’s Top Five food destinations:

South Korea

South Korea’s culinary scene attracts foodies from all over the globe, undoubtedly helped by the popularity of K-dramas and movies, which frequently showcase unique gourmet experiences. On Jeju Island, savour fresh seafood and melt-in-your-mouth heukdwaeji (black pork) sizzling on a traditional Korean BBQ grill. Adventurous eaters will enjoy ganjang gejang (raw crab marinated in soy sauce) – a dish guaranteed to spark conversation (and maybe a little sweat!) in coastal cities like Incheon. For comforting soul food, visit Gangneung for some chodang sundubu (hot soup with soft tofu). Traditional markets, such as Gwangjang Market in Seoul, are great places for street food like tteokbokki (spicy ricecakes) and bindaetteok (savoury pancakes).

Taiwan

Taipei’s legendary night markets, like Shilin and Raohe, are a must-visit experience for any foodie seeking the infamous stinky tofu or the global sensation of bubble tea. In Tainan, traditional dishes like danzai noodles and milkfish soup highlight the island’s deep food heritage. Taiwan also offers a unique tea culture, with Alishan’s oolong tea holding a place in every tea lover’s heart.

Thailand

The traditional food stalls of Yaowarat, known as Chinatown in Bangkok, are where dishes like crispy pork belly, pad thai, crispy oyster omelettes, and mango sticky rice aren’t just among the most delicious meals but also the most affordable. In the north of Thailand, the rich and creamy Khao Soy in Chiang Mai is a must-try, while in the south, it’s the lesser-known Khanom Jeen, a fermented rice noodle dish served with a variety of spicy curries that’s becoming a favourite among foodies.

Japan

In Tokyo, head to Tsukiji Outer Market for fresh sushi and sashimi or explore local delights like takoyaki (octopus balls) and yakitori (grilled chicken skewers) in popular areas like Shinjuku and Ginza. Seafood lovers should visit Otaru in Hokkaido to enjoy famous crabs, uni (sea urchin), and fresh seafood donburi. For ramen aficionados, Tenjin in Fukuoka is the place to try tonkotsu ramen, the area’s famous bowl featuring rich pork broth.

Malaysia

In Kuala Lumpur, Nasi Lemak comes in various forms, from Nasi Lemak Bungkus (wrapped rice with coconut milk, sambal, and various toppings) to Nasi Lemak Ayam Goreng Berempah (spicy chicken). The Penang region delights visitors with street food classics like Char Kway Teow (a stir-fried rice noodle), Hokkien Mee (a savoury noodle soup), and Cendol (shaved ice dessert). In East Malaysia, Kota Kinabalu features fresh local dishes like Hinava (raw fish salad) and Tuaran Mee. Kuching is known for Manok Pansoh, a traditional Iban dish of chicken cooked in bamboo with herbs.