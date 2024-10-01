KUCHING, Sarawak, 2 October 2024: Sarawak Tourism Board (STB), in collaboration with Tourism Malaysia, successfully participated in the Tourism Expo Japan (TEJ) 2024 from 26 to 29 September at Tokyo Big Sight.

This year’s participation marked STB’s third year at TEJ, reinforcing its commitment to the Japanese market. Following the expo, STB held a a post-engagement session with key Japanese tourism players on 30 September 2024 at Dai-ichi Hotel Tokyo, further strengthening relationships and exploring future collaborations to boost Sarawak’s presence in Japan.

Organised by the Japan Association of Travel Agents (JATA), TEJ has been recognised as the largest travel expo in Japan since its inception in 2014. The expo brings together exhibitors and visitors worldwide, providing a platform for industry professionals to showcase destinations and engage in meaningful business discussions.

Japan is a key market for Sarawak within the North Asia region, contributing significantly to the growth of visitor arrivals. As of August 2024, Sarawak saw a 21% rise in visitor arrivals from Japan compared to the same period in 2023. With this upward trend, Sarawak Tourism Board’s participation in TEJ 2024 aimed to increase its presence in the Japanese market, raise the destination’s profile, and reconnect with Japanese travel partners and potential travellers.

Sarawak’s focus on sustainable development and green energy resonates with the Japanese market’s priorities, making it a significant area of interest for Sarawak. Both regions actively advocate for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), with the Sarawak Tourism Board focusing on SDG 4 (Quality Education), SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities andCommunities), SDG 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production), SDG 13 (Climate Action), and SDG 17 (Partnerships for the Goals). This mutual focus strengthens the connection between Sarawak and Japan, fostering a favourable environment for collaboration and tourism growth.

Sarawak is a diverse destination that caters to Japanese travellers who primarily visit for holidays and leisure. Japanese visitors are drawn to cultural experiences, nature and wildlife adventures, and gastronomy—key elements highlighted in Sarawak’s five pillars: Culture, Adventure, Nature, Food, and Festival (CANFF).

Sarawak proudly stands as the first in Malaysia to host two UNESCO World Heritage Sites — Mulu National Park and Niah National Park — which serve as northern gateways to the region’s rich natural heritage and biodiversity.

Niah National Park, renowned for its archaeological significance as the site of Southeast Asia’s oldest human remains, enriches Sarawak’s cultural and historical landscape. The Sarawak Delta Geopark, Malaysia’s sixth national geopark, further enhances this heritage by preserving Sarawak’s natural treasures and promoting environmental conservation.

Sarawak’s cultural heritage is equally captivating. The Borneo Cultures Museum — the largest in Malaysia and second-largest in Southeast Asia — offers a comprehensive look at the state’s diverse histories, cultures, and traditions. Complementing this is the Sarawak Cultural Village, an award-winning living museum that provides authentic insight into the architecture, customs, and daily lives of Sarawak’s major ethnic groups, making it an unparalleled destination for cultural exploration.

Furthermore, Kuching, the capital city, has earned both the “World Craft City” status from the World Crafts Council (WCC) and recognition as Malaysia’s first ‘Creative City of Gastronomy’ by UNESCO — achievements shaped by the rich cultural and culinary diversity of Sarawak’s 34 ethnic groups.

During the event, the Sarawak Tourism Board conducted two days of pre-scheduled Business-to-Business (B2B) sessions with Japanese tourism players on 26 and 27 September. These meetings provided an excellent opportunity for the board to establish new partnerships, strengthen existing relationships, and gain valuable market insights

through a market intelligence survey. The last two days, 28 and 29 September, were dedicated to Business-to-Consumer (B2C) sessions, allowing the public to explore Sarawak’s offerings and engage with the destination directly.

The event concluded with the post-engagement session at Dai-ichi Hotel Tokyo. Sarawak’s product updates were shared, future collaborations were discussed, continuous growth was ensured, and a shared commitment to sustainable and responsible tourism was

reflected. Sarawak’s participation in the Tourism Expo Japan 2024 showcased its diverse tourism offerings and reinforced its position as a unique and sustainable destination for Japanese travellers.

For more information on Sarawak’s travel experiences, check out https://sarawaktourism.com