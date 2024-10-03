Love the Philippines wins award in Japan

MANILA, 4 October 2024: Philippines’ Department of Tourism (DOT) Secretary Christina Frasco welcomed the growing international recognition of the “Love the Philippines” campaign, which received the Jury’s Special Award at Tourism EXPO Japan 2024 last week.

The award acknowledged the campaign’s outstanding efforts in promoting the Philippines’ cultural richness, natural beauty and commitment to sustainable tourism through a collaborative approach.

(Photo credit: TPB). The Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) Philippines, in collaboration with the Department of Tourism – Philippines, the Department of Tourism Tokyo Office, and 15 representatives from the tourism stakeholders from accommodation, airlines, travel agencies, and the government sector, participated in the Tourism Expo Japan (TEJ) 2024 from 26 to 29 September 2024 at Tokyo Big Sight, Japan.

“This jury citation reflects Filipinos’ shared passion and commitment to showcasing the best of our nation to the world, aligning with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s vision for the tourism industry,” Frasco said in a news statement released earlier this week.

“Through the Love the Philippines campaign, we continue to highlight our rich history, stunning landscapes and the warmth of our people, resonating with travellers globally,” she added.

Tourism EXPO Japan 2024, jointly organised by the Japan Association for Tourism Promotion, the Japan Association of Travel Agents, and the Japan National Tourism Organization, is one of the most significant international travel events. Participants come from more than 80 countries and regions.

The DOT Tokyo Office, in partnership with the Tourism Promotions Board—Philippines and the DOT Branding and Marketing Communications Office, led the Philippines’ participation in the Expo.

Until September 2024, the Philippines welcomed 290,123 Japanese visitors, making Japan the third-largest source of tourists behind South Korea and the US this year.

“This award reflects the deep bond between the Philippines and Japan as we continue to share our culture, heritage, and natural beauty with Japanese friends. The steady increase in Japanese visitors underscores this growing rapport and solidifies the Philippines as a tourism powerhouse on the global stage,” Frasco added.

Philippine Ambassador to Japan, Mylene Garcia-Albano, represented Frasco during the Ministerial Roundtable, where she introduced the Philippine Experience Programme.

The Philippine Experience Programme has completed nine legs across various regions, with upcoming legs planned in the Cordillera Administrative Region and the Caraga Region.

In celebration of World Tourism Day on 27 September, the DOT also launched a new “Love the Philippines” audiovisual presentation that showcases the country’s diverse attractions—from its rich biodiversity and stunning landscapes to festive traditions and flavorful cuisine—inviting travellers to embrace Filipino hospitality and create unforgettable memories across the 7,641 islands.

The Jury’s Special Award follows other recent accolades for the “Love the Philippines” campaign, including its win as Asia’s Leading Tourism Campaign 2024 at the World Travel Awards Asia & Oceania gala ceremony and its nomination for Best Marketing Campaign at the prestigious Asia Best of the Best Awards.