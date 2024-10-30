Singaporeans take a shine to WA

SINGAPORE, 31 October 2024: Western Australia ranked as the #1 destination in Australia for Singapore travellers, April to June 2024, welcoming over 34,000 visitors within the quarter.

Based on the recently published June 2024 International and National Visitor Survey by Tourism Research Australia, Singapore travellers also notably made up the #2 largest volume of global visitors to Western Australia in 2024 — with over 99,000 visitors to date — and the #1 from APAC.

With Western Australia becoming a popular travel destination for Singapore visitors, Tourism Western Australia (Tourism WA) announced seasonal direct flights to Broome from Singapore by Jetstar Asia earlier this year. This service makes Jetstar Asia the only airline offering international flights to regional Western Australia, marking the first instance of regular scheduled services between the two locations. The seasonal service will recommence in April 2025 and offer twice-weekly return services yearly between Singapore and the coastal town of Broome.