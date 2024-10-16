BANGKOK, 17 October 2024: WorldHotels, renowned for celebrating exceptional hospitality and craftsmanship worldwide, has announced the signing of a new resort that will introduce experience-seeking guests to the natural and cultural wonders of Hoa Binh province in northern Vietnam.

Shoshin Binh Thanh, a member of WorldHotels Distinctive, is a charming boutique retreat located amid native trees and lush gardens on the banks of Hoa Binh Lake. Within this stunning setting, visitors can explore this exciting ecotourism destination with an array of activities, such as boat trips from the resort’s pier, water sports, and forest treks — all just a two-hour drive from Hanoi and Noi Bai International Airport.

This new resort will blend seamlessly into the verdant landscape, with an attractive façade that features wooden elements, vertical gardens, timber decks, and lakeside walkways. Guests will be able to stay in a selection of 56 rooms and suites with lake and forest views, dine at the signature restaurant, and unwind with a wealth of amenities, including a water entertainment zone, kids’ adventure play area and an outdoor events theatre. Each WorldHotels branded property is independently owned and operated.

As a member of WorldHotels Distinctive, every traveller can expect highly authentic local elements underpinned by heartfelt hospitality and world-class service standards. Currently under development, Shoshin Binh Thanh will celebrate its grand opening in 2025.

“We are delighted to announce the signing of our first project under the WorldHotels Distinctive collection in Vietnam. Shoshin Binh Thanh will form part of a much bigger project that will gradually introduce a wider range of exciting attractions and activities to position this idyllic destination for a bright future of domestic and international tourism. This is our third project with this developer, and I would like to thank them for their enduring confidence in BWH Hotels and WorldHotels,” said BWH Hotels Vice President – APAC Olivier Berrivin.

Shoshin Binh Thanh will join BWH Hotels’ rapidly growing portfolio of hotels and resorts in Vietnam. Currently, the owning company operates five upscale and luxury hotels nationwide: Caravelle Saigon, a member of WorldHotels Elite, Best Western Premier Sapphire Ha Long, Best Western Premier Sonasea Phu Quoc, Best Western Premier Sonasea Villas Phu Quoc, and Best Western Premier Marvella Nha Trang. More properties are in the pipeline.

For more information about WorldHotels, visit www.worldhotels.com.