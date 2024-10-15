PATTAYA, Thailand, 16 October 2024: The Royal Cliff Hotels Group celebrates its ongoing success in maintaining exceptional standards and leading the hospitality industry at the 33rd Annual TTG Travel Hall of Fame Awards 2024 Ceremony & Gala Dinner.

Since its induction into the TTG Travel Hall of Fame in 2006, Royal Cliff has remained among an elite group of top organisations in the region. The Royal Cliff team has earned over 290 awards from renowned global organisations.

Photo Caption: Ruchika Longani, Director of Sales at the Royal Cliff Hotels Group (centre), receives the TTG Travel Hall of Fame Award 2024 from Chen Hong, Major Shareholder and Chairman of TTG Asia Media Ltd (left), and Darren Tan, Managing Director of TTG Asia Media Ltd (right), during the recent 33rd Annual TTG Travel Awards 2024.

For over a decade, the Royal Cliff Hotels Group has consistently delivered its signature brand of Thai hospitality, gaining recognition from distinguished peers in the travel industry and guests worldwide. Standing out among a sea of luxury hotels is no small feat. Still, with its unrivalled services and continually enhanced facilities, Royal Cliff has set a benchmark for extraordinary guest experiences and elevated hospitality standards.

“Our commitment to enhancing our unique hospitality brand remains unwavering,” said Royal Cliff Hotels Group CEO Vitanart Vathanakul. “We will continue to strive for excellence, ensuring that every guest who visits us leaves enchanted, delighted, and fulfilled. Our dedication to delivering extraordinary experiences will only grow stronger as we seek new ways to elevate our services and exceed the expectations of our valued guests.”

Perched atop a 64-acre private estate with breathtaking views of the Gulf of Thailand, the Royal Cliff Hotels Group boasts four award-winning hotels charming travellers worldwide.

