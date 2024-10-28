KTO names director of Americas

SINGAPORE, 29 October 2024: The Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) has appointed Heejin Cho as the new regional director for the Americas and Head of the New York Office.

Heejin Cho, Regional Director for the Americas and Head of the New York Office (Photo: Business Wire)

With her extensive experience in international marketing and tourism strategy, Cho looks forward to supporting efforts to promote Korea as a destination of choice for US travellers.

Cho has worked in key roles at KTO, including Executive Director of International Tourism Marketing, to draw more international visitors. She also gained valuable experience as a Researcher at the World Tourism Organisation (UN Tourism).

New York office priorities

Expanding Strategic Partnerships: Collaborating with travel partners in the US to develop travel packages that showcase Korea’s cultural offerings through joint promotions and co-branded initiatives.

Promoting Korea’s Luxury Tourism: Offering exclusive experiences, including temple stays with private meditation, VIP performances of traditional arts, fine dining with Michelin-star chefs, and advanced beauty and wellness treatments.

Promoting Special Interest Themes: Learncations, where travellers can combine education with leisure, K-pop dance camps), and catering to niches like vegan travel and workation to meet the traveller preferences.

Leveraging K-Culture: Captivate global audiences, from the worldwide influence of K-pop and K-dramas to the growing fascination with Korean cuisine.

Boosting International Conferences: Providing customised support for academic associations, professional societies, and institutions to host conferences.

Targeted Digital Marketing: Delivering personalised content to specific traveller groups. This approach will help engage diverse audiences, such as younger travellers looking for cultural adventures, luxury tourists seeking premium experiences, and families exploring travel opportunities.