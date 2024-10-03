CX schedules Dallas launch April 2025

HONG KONG, 4 October 2024: Cathay Pacific will expand its North American network by launching four weekly nonstop flights between Hong Kong and Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) on 24 April 2025.

It will mark Cathay Pacific’s sixth passenger destination in the US and eighth in North America, further reinforcing the airline’s presence on the continent while bolstering the global connectivity of its home hub, Hong Kong.

Photo credit: Cathay Pacific. Four weekly flights to Dallas.

Cathay Group Chief Customer and Commercial Officer Lavinia Lau said: “Dallas Fort Worth International Airport is one of the world’s busiest airports. With our Cathay Pacific codeshares as well as other flight options, customers can connect to over 190 domestic destinations in the US, as well as 11 destinations in Central and South America via DFW, further enhancing Hong Kong’s connectivity with North America and important Belt and Road Initiative participating countries.”

Cathay Pacific operates 88 return passenger flights per week to destinations in North America, including Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Toronto and Vancouver. To complement its existing network in North America, the airline will operate four flights per week between Hong Kong and DFW using its A350-1000 aircraft.

Flights for Cathay Pacific’s DFW service are open for booking with the following flight schedule (all times local, subject to regulatory approval).

Flight schedule

Cathay Pacific also increases flights to North American destinations, operating 108 weekly flights. Aside from the new Dallas service, this will include three daily flights to New York, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, respectively, and a daily flight to Boston and Chicago. Cathay Pacific also continues to increase flights to Canada, with two daily flights to Vancouver and 13 weekly flights to Toronto.