PAL to fly daily to Brisbane

MANILA, 7 October 2024: Philippine Airlines (PAL) will strengthen its Australian presence by offering 22 weekly flights to Australia starting 27 October, with its Manila-Brisbane route increasing to daily departures.

PAL will increase direct services from Manila to Brisbane from six weekly to daily flights using an A321. The Philippine flag carrier already has a robust flight network between the Philippines and Australia, with services to four cities: Sydney, Melbourne, Perth and Brisbane.

In addition to the daily flights scheduled for Brisbane out of its Manila home base, PAL operates daily flights to Sydney, five weekly flights to Melbourne and three weekly flights to Perth.

PHOTO CREDIT: Infinite Aviation.

“We at Philippine Airlines are excited to welcome tourists and business travellers onboard our daily flights from Manila to Brisbane, and likewise on our extensive network of nonstop flights to Sydney, Melbourne and Perth,” said PAL President and Chief Operating Officer Stanley K Ng. “We are poised to intensify efforts to promote tourism between the Philippines and Australia as we invite more travellers to discover the wonders of our beautiful country of more than 7,000 islands and the renowned friendliness and hospitality of the Filipino people.”

Philippine Airlines serves 36 destinations in Asia, North America, Australia and the Middle East, and 32 cities in the Philippines.