BANGKOK, 3 October 2024: Central Plaza Hotel Public Company Limited (CENTEL), Thailand’s leading hotel and restaurant operator, gains dual honours at the IAA Awards for Listed Companies 2024, hosted by the Investment Analysts Association.

This year, the company received two esteemed accolades, underscoring its commitment to excellence and innovation within the hospitality industry.

CENTEL was honoured with two prestigious awards: Outstanding CFO for Gun Srisompong, Chief Financial Officer and Vice President of Finance and Administration, and Outstanding Investor Relations for the company’s dedication to fostering transparent and effective communications.

Centara Hotels & Resorts CEO Thirayuth Chirathivat stated: “These accolades celebrate our relentless pursuit of excellence and our focus on maintaining high operational standards and strong relationships with our investors. We remain committed to expanding our reach in Thailand and internationally, aiming to establish Centara as one of the top 100 hotel operators in the world by increasing our presence in key markets and ensuring our business practices align with our sustainability goals.”

As part of its ongoing commitment to sustainability, Centara is implementing initiatives to reduce its environmental footprint, including a focus on eliminating single-use plastics and achieving Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC) certification across all properties by 2025. The company has also set ambitious targets to reduce energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by 2029, with a long-term vision of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

“Receiving this honour again reaffirms our commitment to financial excellence and robust investor relations,” said CENTEL Chief Financial Officer and Vice President of Finance and Administration Gun Srisompong.

“It motivates us to continue building trust and transparency as we navigate the evolving hospitality industry landscape. I am grateful to our dedicated team and stakeholders whose support is invaluable as we look to the future with optimism and ambition.”

For more information on Centara Hotels & Resorts, visit www.centarahotelsresorts.com