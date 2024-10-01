TAT: Annual reshuffle of deputies

BANGKOK, 2 October 2024: The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) confirms the appointment of four new deputy governors, effective 1 October, in its annual management reshuffle.

TAT names four new deputies to the management team. From left: Chiravadee Khunsub, Banyat Kalasuwan, Kittipong Prapattong and Pattaraanong Na Chiangmai.

New deputies

Banyat Kalasuwan, Executive Director of the General Administration Department, has been promoted to Deputy Governor for Administration.

Pattaraanong Na Chiangmai, Executive Director of the Northern Region, has been promoted to Deputy Governor for International Marketing – Asia and the South Pacific.

Chiravadee Khunsub, Executive Director of the Europe Region, has been promoted to Deputy Governor for Tourism Products and Business.

Kittipong Prapattong, Executive Director of the Advertising and Public Relations Department, has been promoted to Deputy Governor for Digitalisation, Research and Development.

Two deputies change posts

In addition to welcoming four new deputy governors, the reshuffle saw an assignment shift for two of the existing deputy governors.

Apichai Chatchalermkit, Deputy Governor for Tourism Products and Business, has been reappointed as Deputy Governor for the Domestic Market.

Teerasil Tapen, Deputy Governor for Digitalisation, Research and Development, has been reappointed as Deputy Governor for Policy and Planning.

A full team of eight deputies

Under the leadership of the TAT Governor, Thapanee Kiatphaibool, TAT’s organisational structure comprises eight deputy governors.

The two other deputy governors are Nithee Seeprae, Deputy Governor for Marketing Communications (since October 2023), and Siripakorn Cheawsamoot, Deputy Governor for International Marketing – Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas (since October 2022).