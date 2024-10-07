BANGKOK, 8 October 2024: BWH℠ Hotels, the global network comprising WorldHotels, Best Western Hotels & Resorts, and SureStay Hotels, has been honoured with a ‘Travel Hall of Fame’ award in the TTG Travel Awards 2024, which celebrates the best of the best in the Asia Pacific travel industry.

This year’s success marks the latest in a series of victories for BWH Hotels. TTG’s Travel Hall of Fame awards are only given to tourism and hospitality operators who won their individual category 10 consecutive times. The iconic Best Western brand has been voted the “Best Mid-Range Hotel Brand” in Asia for over a decade and has been a Travel Hall of Fame luminary since 2019.

The TTG Travel Awards winners are voted for by the readers of TTG Asia, the region’s leading travel trade magazine, and its six sister publications: TTGmice, TTG China, TTG India, TTG-BTmice China, TTG Associations, and TTG Asia Luxury. This means that BWH Hotels has been given another resounding vote of confidence by the region’s most respected travel industry personnel.

The Travel Hall of Fame title was presented to BWH Hotels, in late September at a glittering gala ceremony in Bangkok. This year marked the 33rd edition of the TTG Travel Awards, which was first launched in 1989.

“It is a great honour for BWH Hotels to be awarded in TTG Asia’s prestigious Travel Hall of Fame 2024. With over 75 years of history in the industry, BWH Hotels remains committed to being recognised in this competitive landscape. I would like to extend my gratitude to our esteemed travel trade partners for their continued support and to our passionate and dedicated team for upholding our standards of excellence,” said BWH Hotels Vice President – APAC Olivier Berrivin.

“With 18 brands and innovative new concepts ranging from economy to luxury, BWH Hotels is delighting guests and developers in every market segment.”

To book a stay with BWH Hotels in Asia visit bestwesternasia.com and worldhotels.com.